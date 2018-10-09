Image copyright Avon and Somerset Police Image caption Christopher Jansons, 63, from Somerset, admitted false imprisonment and threats to kill

A man who held his wife hostage and threatened to kill her over an affair has been jailed.

Sarah Jansons secretly called 999 and managed to keep police on the line for 20 minutes while she was being held by Christopher Jansons on 26 May.

Officers went to the house, broke in and arrested him.

Jansons, 63, from Somerset, admitted false imprisonment and threats to kill and was jailed for two years and eight months at Taunton Crown Court.

He had secretly recorded her discussing their relationship with a friend that evening, police said.

Jansons, from Cannington, then took his wife's phone from her and stopped her from leaving the bedroom.

She had secretly managed to call police on another phone and was able to tell the call handler what was happening, as well as her address.

Mrs Jansons then hid the phone with the handler remaining on the phone until police arrived.

Det Con Mark Humphrey said: "Christopher Jansons could not accept his marriage had broken down and took his anger out on his wife.

"In that moment she was terrified of the man she had spent the majority of her life with and I shudder to think what could have happened if she wasn't able to call us on a hidden phone.

"There are no excuses for domestic abuse."