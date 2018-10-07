Image copyright Reuters Image caption Record numbers of people tried to buy tickets for the festival, organisers said

Tickets for next year's Glastonbury Festival sold out in just over half an hour.

Organiser Emily Eavis tweeted to say a record number of people tried to buy tickets when general admission sales began at 09:00 BST on Sunday.

Ms Eavis said she was "blown away" by the demand. Earlier, coach travel packages also sold out within minutes.

About 200,000 people are due to attend the festival at Worthy Farm, Somerset, in June.

The line-up for the event has not yet been announced, but Sir Paul McCartney is rumoured be one of the possible headline acts.

People paid £248 plus a booking fee for a standard ticket at the event, which is described as the largest "green-field music and performing arts festival" in the world.

Glastonbury did not host a festival in 2018, with organisers deeming it a "fallow year".

These are held intermittently "in order to give the farm, the village and the festival team" time off.

