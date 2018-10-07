Image caption The Poppy of Honour includes 1,115,471 individual remembrance poppies

A giant poppy featuring the names of every British and Commonwealth serviceman and woman lost in World War One has been unveiled.

The 2.6m-tall (8.5ft) Poppy of Honour includes 1,115,471 individual remembrance poppies.

A service took place in Wincanton in Somerset where the memorial made of steel and glass is on display.

Each smaller poppy bears the name of a soldier, along with their rank and the date they were killed or went missing.

Sam Smalldon, secretary of the Royal Engineers Association in Taunton, who helped with the project, said he "couldn't be a prouder man".

"We've had 275,000 people from 37 countries writing out [the names] on the poppies," he said.

The memorial will tour Somerset before the end of the year and will be put on show next year at the Tower of London and at Ypres in Belgium.

