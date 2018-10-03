Midsomer Norton attack: Four charged over stabbing
- 3 October 2018
Three teenagers and a 20-year-old man have been charged with causing grievous bodily harm with intent after a 16-year-old was found with stab wounds.
The teenage boy was found injured in the Excelsior Terrace area of Midsomer Norton, Somerset, on Saturday.
The four are Lee Jordan Baker, 18, of Midsomer Norton, Paul Baker, 18, and Morgan Freeman, 20, of no fixed address and a 17-year-old youth.
They are due to appear at Bristol Magistrates' Court later, police said.