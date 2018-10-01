Image copyright Google Image caption Police were called to South Street in Yeovil, Somerset on Friday morning

Two people have been charged after a stabbing in Yeovil which police believe was connected to 'county lines' drug dealing.

A 24-year-old man from London, Meschac Mbuyumba, has been charged with possession of an offensive weapon.

A 16-year-old boy from Taunton has been changed with two counts of wounding and possession of a bladed article.

Two others, a 39-year-old man and a 17-year-old boy, have been released pending further enquiries.

The two defendants are due to appear before Yeovil magistrates on Monday.

A 36-year-old man from Yeovil, who was also arrested, remains in police custody.

Two injured men remain in hospital.

The assault took place in South Street in the town early on Friday morning.