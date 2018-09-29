Somerset

Midsomer Norton stabbing: Boy, 16, seriously hurt

  • 29 September 2018
Excelsior Terrace area of Midsomer Norton
A 16-year-old boy is in a serious condition in hospital after being found with stab wounds in Somerset.

The teenager was found injured at about 04:00 BST in the Excelsior Terrace area of Midsomer Norton.

Avon and Somerset Police said he was taken to hospital where he remains in a serious but stable condition.

Anyone who may have any mobile phone footage of what happened is being asked to contact police.

