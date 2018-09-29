Midsomer Norton stabbing: Boy, 16, seriously hurt
- 29 September 2018
- Share this with Facebook
- Share this with Messenger
- Share this with Twitter
- Share this with Email
- Share this with Facebook
- Share this with WhatsApp
- Share this with Messenger
- Share this with Twitter
-
Share
Share this withThese are external links and will open in a new window
-
-
-
MessengerShare this with Messenger
-
MessengerShare this with Messenger
-
-
-
-
Copy this linkRead more about sharing.
These are external links and will open in a new window
A 16-year-old boy is in a serious condition in hospital after being found with stab wounds in Somerset.
The teenager was found injured at about 04:00 BST in the Excelsior Terrace area of Midsomer Norton.
Avon and Somerset Police said he was taken to hospital where he remains in a serious but stable condition.
Anyone who may have any mobile phone footage of what happened is being asked to contact police.