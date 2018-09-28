Image copyright Google Image caption Police were called to South Street in Yeovil, Somerset in the early hours to find a number of injured people

Two men are in a critical condition following a series of assaults thought to be connected with so called "county lines" drug dealing.

Police were called to South Street in Yeovil, Somerset in the early hours to find a number of injured people.

Two more injured men were later found on Westminster Street and another attended Yeovil District Hospital.

Two boys and three men have been arrested in connection with the assaults.

In total, six men have received medical treatment, some for stab wounds, with two men described as being critical.

An Avon and Somerset Police spokeswoman said: "This is a disturbing incident which at this stage we believe is related to county line drug dealing.

"Two cordons are in place in South Street and Tabernacle Lane to allow specialist crime scene investigators to forensically examine the scenes."