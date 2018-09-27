Image copyright Wiltshire Police Image caption Dower is now serving an 11-year sentence after breaching the order

A child groomer has been jailed for 11 years after he posed as a female on social media to ask young boys to send naked photos of themselves.

Callum Dower, formerly of Wincanton, Somerset, admitted 15 counts of breaching his sexual harm prevention order at Winchester Crown Court.

He also admitted three counts of inciting a child into sexual activity at his hearing on Wednesday.

His victims were from Avon and Somerset, and south Wiltshire.

Dower's order, which was originally imposed in July 2013 at Taunton Crown Court, banned him from contacting children online and being alone with a child.

'Completely despicable'

But between December 2016 and September 2017 he used a female alias on social media sites asking for naked photos and also offering to meet his victims and buy gifts, the court heard.

Det Con Blake from Wiltshire Police, said: "I echo the Judge's view that Dower poses a significant risk to members of the public and I am pleased with the lengthy prison sentence he must now serve.

"It reflects the seriousness of his offending which has been completely despicable.

"Despite the order which was imposed five years ago, Dower has continued to offend, exploiting young and vulnerable people."