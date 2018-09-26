Image copyright Niamh Cullen Image caption The plume of smoke is visible for miles around the seaside town

A 200m cordon has been put in place around the site of an explosion and fire on an industrial estate in Weston-super-Mare.

Emergency services were called to Oldmixon Crescent just before 14:40 BST following reports of a number of explosions and a large plume of smoke.

People living nearby have been asked to keep their doors and windows shut.

North Somerset Council has put its emergency plan into operation and has opened a nearby rest centre.

It is believed that the business involved supplies industrial paints, coatings and equipment.

Avon Fire and Rescue Service said eight fire engines had been sent to the scene.

A spokeswoman said officers were currently attempting to keep the blaze under control, but had been unable to enter the premises.

She added that it was understood "cylinders were involved".

Skip Twitter post by @swasFT We are in attendance at a large scale industrial fire on the Oldmixon Industrial Estate in Weston-super-Mare. We are asking all local residents to keep windows and doors closed whilst @AvonFireRescue service deal with the incident. pic.twitter.com/PLd5sPloSS — swasFT (@swasFT) September 26, 2018 Report

Those who were displaced by the cordon have been asked to go to the Healthy Living Centre on the Bourneville Estate.

Avon and Somerset Police said its officers were arranging road closures and managing an evacuation process.

Image copyright DanH Image caption No-one has been reported as injured, South Western Ambulance Service said

South Western Ambulance Service said paramedics had been called "as a precaution".

"At this time there are no casualties," a spokesman said.