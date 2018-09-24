Image caption The accident happened on M5 near junction 25 for Taunton on 13 September

An inquest into the deaths of two people who died in a crash on the M5 revealed the victims died from their injuries as a result of the accident.

Rod Walsh, 54, from Cheddar, and Joanne Jennings, 45, from Highbridge, died when a lorry collided with two cars by the Taunton exit on 13 September.

The inquest in Taunton in Somerset heard Mr Walsh died from chest injuries and Mrs Jennings from head injuries.

Coroner Tony Williams has adjourned the inquest until January 2019.

Image copyright Family photo Image caption Rod Walsh worked for the NHS in Somerset