Inquests opened and adjourned into M5 Taunton crash
- 24 September 2018
An inquest into the deaths of two people who died in a crash on the M5 revealed the victims died from their injuries as a result of the accident.
Rod Walsh, 54, from Cheddar, and Joanne Jennings, 45, from Highbridge, died when a lorry collided with two cars by the Taunton exit on 13 September.
The inquest in Taunton in Somerset heard Mr Walsh died from chest injuries and Mrs Jennings from head injuries.
Coroner Tony Williams has adjourned the inquest until January 2019.