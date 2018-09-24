Image copyright Google Image caption Jolly's department store has occupied its Milsom Street premises for more than 100 years

The local authority in Bath is in "advanced talks" with retailers interested in a site occupied by a House of Fraser store.

Bath and North East Somerset Council owns the Jolly's site under threat of closure.

At the same time, the council is negotiating rental terms with the Sports Direct billionaire Mike Ashley, who bought House of Fraser in August.

The council said it had a duty to get the best financial deal on the site.

A council spokesman said it regretted the "uncertainty" caused.

'Important and historic'

He said the store was "an important and historic part of the city's retail offering" and confirmed "advanced conversations with potential retail partners".

Mr Ashley, who bought the retailer out of administration for £90m, announced on Sunday that 15 sites previously earmarked for closure will stay open.

But three stores at Edinburgh, Hull and Swindon, will close after the failure of negotiations over cuts in rents, while the Bath store remains at risk of closure while the businessman negotiates with the council authorities.

After buying House of Fraser in August, Mr Ashley said he was hopeful that most of the department store chain's 59 sites would remain open.