Image copyright Family handout Image caption Joanne Jennings was described as a "loving mother, wife, sister, auntie and nanny"

The family of a 45-year-old woman who died when the car she was travelling in crashed with a lorry on the M5, have paid tribute to her.

Joanne Jennings, from Highbridge in Somerset, died in the crash on the M5 near Taunton at about 08:30 BST on 13 September.

Her family said she was a "loving mother, wife, sister, auntie and nanny" who was "always filled with joy".

"She will be sadly missed by family and friends," they added.

Avon and Somerset Police said Ms Jennings was at junction 25 of the M5 in Somerset when the HGV collided with cars queuing to exit.

Rod Walsh, 54, from Cheddar, in Somerset, who was a passenger in the car behind Ms Jennings also died in the crash.

Image caption The accident happened on the M5 near Taunton on 13 September

Two other people were seriously injured - a woman in her 20s and Mr Walsh's wife Ceri, who is currently in a stable condition at Southmead Hospital in Bristol.

Hundreds of vehicles were caught up in tailbacks on the M5 following the crash.

The southbound carriageway was reopened about 11 hours later in the evening.

The force has appealed for anyone who witnessed the crash to come forward.