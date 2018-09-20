Image copyright National Trust/Claire Gascoigne Image caption The Flemish tapestry shows Roman god Hercules killing a dragon guarding a tree with golden apples

A 500-year-old tapestry showing human sacrifice and dragon slaying has gone back on show after fears its "rich colours" were fading.

The "fragile" work used to hang on the staircase in Montacute House in Somerset but was taken down in 2015.

Katherine Manning, from the National Trust, said it had been moved from the staircase to the dining room after concerns about "high light levels".

Ms Manning said they had to "balance access against conservation needs".

She said the trust "loves showing our treasures to visitors" but wanted to "ensure this beautiful work can be seen by future generations".

"At 500 years old, this is a surprisingly delicate tapestry and we haven't had the right position in the house to re-display it properly."

Montacute House, near Yeovil, was built for Sir Edward Phelps in the late 16th Century and is run by the National Trust.