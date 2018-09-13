Image copyright Highways England Image caption The M5 is closed between junctions 24 and 25

Drivers on the M5 in Somerset are being warned of delays after a "serious" crash shut part of the motorway.

It follows reports of an accident just after 08:30 BST involving two lorries and several cars.

The motorway is closed in both directions between junctions 24, at Huntworth, and 25, for Taunton.

Avon and Somerset Police say emergency services, including the air ambulance, are at the scene and drivers are advised to avoid the area.