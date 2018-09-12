Image copyright Irving of Exeter Image caption Carol Broxholme died after the tractor trailer hit the car she was travelling in

A tractor driver has admitted causing the death of a woman, who died when his defective trailer came loose and smashed into her car.

Jack Retter, 21, from Monkton, Devon, pleaded guilty to causing the death of Carol Broxholme, 59, from Wellington, Somerset, in March 2017.

The incident happened on Bridgwater Road in Taunton.

Taunton Crown Court heard that a spring came loose on the trailer which Retter had just bought.

Tests showed it had 17 defects and should not have been on the road.

Retter, who was 19 at the time of the crash, also admitted causing serious injury by dangerous driving to Ms Bradshaw's daughter Sherryann, who was then 25, and who suffered serious head injuries.

Ms Broxholme, who was originally from Scotland, was on her way home from a slimming class when the crash happened.

Her son Luke said: "No sentence will be enough because my mum is never coming back."

Retter had previously denied the offences but changed his plea as the trial was about to start.

He was released on bail and is due to be sentenced at a later date.