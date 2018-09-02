Image copyright Google Image caption The victim was jogging along Dark Lane in Shepton Mallet on Friday when she was grabbed

A young woman has been sexually assaulted by a man who grabbed her while she was out running.

The woman was jogging in Dark Lane in Shepton Mallet, Somerset at about 19:15 BST on Friday when she was attacked by the man.

Police said the woman managed to fight him off and get away.

The suspect was described as white, in his 30s, 5ft 7in (1.68m) tall and bald with a moustache. He was wearing baggy orange high-visibility trousers.

Officers were also trying to trace a blue "old-looking" car, described as box-shaped.

A police spokesman said: "We believe there may have been key witnesses in the area - specifically a man and a woman, who were in a silver car, which had Disney items in the back. They were parked near to where the incident happened."