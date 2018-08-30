Image copyright Google Image caption Jenkins was jailed at Bristol Crown Court

A former deputy head teacher of a primary school has been jailed for the online abuse of boys.

David Jenkins, 54, of Weston-super-Mare, admitted making indecent images of children, possessing extreme pornography and encouraging boys to engage in sexual activity.

Bristol Crown Court heard indecent images were found on his laptop when he worked at a school in North Somerset.

Jenkins was sentenced to six years and six months in prison.

Det Con David Cousins, of Avon and Somerset Police, said: "This is a case involving a man who was in a position of trust and authority as the deputy head of a school.

"His behaviour was predatory. He pretended to be a teenager to target boys at a vulnerable age, when they start to explore their sexuality."

'Indecent acts'

He added none of the children were personally known to Jenkins, and none of the youngsters in the case ever came into direct physical contact with him.

Jenkins resigned from the school in 2015 after almost 300 indecent images of children were found on his laptop.

Police said an investigation revealed he had had contact of a sexual nature with boys under 16 from across the UK via Skype.

Three boys - aged between 12 and 15 - told officers Jenkins had exposed himself to them, performed indecent acts and encouraged the boys to do the same.

He pleaded guilty at an earlier hearing to three counts of making indecent images, one of possessing extreme pornography, seven of causing or inciting a child to engage in sexual activity and six of causing a child to watch sexual activity or an image of sexual activity.

Jenkins was also placed on the sex offenders register indefinitely, and is subject to an indefinite Sexual Harm Prevention Order (SHPO).