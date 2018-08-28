Image copyright Avon and Somerset Police Image caption The body of Heather Jordan, 34, was found in Lyngford Park on 18 February

A stalker strangled a work colleague in a jealous rage after he became "obsessed with the notion she was being unfaithful to him", a court has heard.

The body of Heather Jordan, 34, who had been on her way to work, was found in Lyngford Park, Taunton, in February.

She was in a committed friendship with Martin Corns but he was "stalking her and pushing for a sexual relationship", Exeter Crown Court heard.

Mr Corns, of Denmark Terrace, Taunton, denies murder.

Kate Brunner QC, prosecuting, said: "He killed her in a jealous rage.

"He was in a relationship of sorts with her and was obsessed with the notion she was being unfaithful to him."

Image caption Ms Jordan had been strangled and had bruising to her arms

Ms Jordan had been strangled and had bruising to her arms and left leg "possibly from a struggle", the court heard.

Her body was found by a dog walker near a shelter in the park on 18 February.

Ms Brunner said Mr Corns was "obsessively jealous", and the pair exchanged "between 50 and 100" text messages a day.

She said: "They met at work. They sent messages. They went on day trips. He walked her to work.

"They described their relationship as a committed friendship. They were working towards a sexual relationship."

The jury heard friends and family of Ms Jordan said she had become "scared of him" and he was "stalking her and pushing for a sexual relationship".

"He was fixated on Heather Jordan being unfaithful. He followed her.

"He said she was having a relationship with a supervisor called Kevin," Ms Brunner said.

The case continues.