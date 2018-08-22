Image copyright Reuters Image caption Hinkley B Power Station is due to be decommissioned in 2023.

Energy giant EDF is to be prosecuted after a worker was injured at a nuclear power plant in Somerset.

The Office for Nuclear Regulation (ONR) told EDF and engineers Doosan Babcock Ltd - the employee - it is bringing proceedings under Health and Safety law.

The worker was hurt after "falling from height" at Hinkley Point B in 2017.

Doosan Babcock said it had co-operated fully with the investigation. EDF said it was considering its response.

Proceedings are scheduled to start at Bath Magistrates' Court on 12 September.

A spokesman for the ONR said: "The incident was a conventional health and safety matter and there was no radiological risk to workers or the public."

Hinkley Point B is due to be decommissioned in 2023.

It stands next to a new plant currently under construction, known as Hinkley Point C.