Image copyright Avon and Somerset Police Image caption Ben Uamburu is originally from Namibia and has contacts in London, Leeds, Doncaster and Scotland

The victim of a rape has described her panic and fear in an appeal to catch the man who attacked her.

Ben Uamburu is suspected of attacking the woman in Bath and police say they are not searching for anyone else in connection with this crime.

Speaking to the BBC, the victim said: "These feelings of helplessness and terror over something so small make me feel absolutely pathetic."

The attack happened near Manvers Street in the early hours of 30 September.

'Extremely frustrating'

The victim, who cannot be named for legal reasons, added: "I still panic when it's dark, if I see someone who looks similar to him, or if I'm meeting friends in a social environment.

"It's extremely frustrating, but I am trying to not be so hard on myself."

The woman said she was raped on her way home from a night out with friends.

Ben Uamburu is originally from Namibia but was living in the Bath area at the time of the attack. He also uses the names Tjireja Uamburu or Ben Mandeem.

Police said he may have worked as a builder and has contacts in Bristol, Swindon, Doncaster, Leeds, London and Scotland.