Image caption Taunton Bus Station was cordoned off early Tuesday morning after police found the body

A man has been arrested on suspicion of murder after a body was found at a bus station.

The death of the man was being treated as unexplained by police who found his body near Goodland Gardens in Taunton, Somerset, at 05:35 BST on Tuesday.

Next of kin of the victim, aged in his late 20s or early 30s, has been informed. A post-mortem examination was due to take place.

A 36-year-old man was being questioned by police.