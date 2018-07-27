Image copyright Secret World Wildlife Rescue Image caption More than 270 birds have been brought into Secret World Wildlife Rescue with burns

Dozens of young gulls have had to be treated for burnt feet because of the heatwave, a wildlife centre said.

More than 270 birds have been taken to Somerset's Secret World Wildlife Rescue with "severe" burns on their feet.

The charity said it had been inundated with juvenile gulls - nesting on industrial buildings - that fell off after the roofs became "scalding hot".

A spokeswoman for the centre said the young birds had been placed in buckets of water to "cool their feet down".

"Gulls have been arriving at the centre almost by the hour over the last fortnight," the spokeswoman said.

Image copyright Secret World Wildlife Rescue Image caption The centre said many of the birds had been nesting on industrial buildings which got too hot for them

More than twice the number of gulls has been admitted to the centre this year compared to last, the charity said.

The wildlife centre said the birds were really "struggling with the weather conditions".

"Hot surfaces and a lack of shade are causing many of the birds to be brought in with severe sunburn on their feet," a spokeswoman said.

She said the centre did not want to release the birds while the temperatures remained high.