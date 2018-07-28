Image copyright Paul Temple

Ten years ago the Grand Pier in Weston-super-Mare was destroyed in a massive fireball. Following a two-year transformation and £52m of investment, the Edwardian structure is firmly back at the heart of the seaside town.

Here residents and visitors recall the day the iconic pier went up in flames.

'The pier's on fire - oh my god'

Paul Temple, 74, a former headteacher, has lived in Weston-super-Mare for 50 years.

"My son-in-law came home and said 'the pier's on fire'. I walked up with my camera and I thought 'oh my God'.

"It was horrible. The whole pier has been such a big part of my children and grandchildren's lives and my wife grew up here. It was a really sad day.

"We were amazed nobody was hurt but the effect was all very emotional and we were sad to see it happening.

"At the time we thought it would never recover from this and that it was the end of an era."

The fire had started in an area containing deep fat fryers and a fire alarm company was later found to have been negligent.

The pier was reopened in 2010 and is still a successful tourist attraction.

"I have to admire the Michael family [pier owners]," Mr Temple said. "The fire was very traumatic but all thanks to them it is still thriving.

"They got together and consulted everybody in the town about what they wanted to see in the new pier and they've made it nice and it is still part of our lives. My granddaughter loves the parties there."

'People just watching in shock'

Nick Mager has been offering donkey rides on the beach for 50 years, using a family licence dating back to 1886.

"We were sat here the day it happened," he said. "We were so shocked, it was so quiet, people just watching the smoke and flames in shock.

"It hadn't rained for a few weeks and there was an offshore wind which was very unusual so it was only the building which burnt. It was totally flattened.

"A few weeks afterwards people were still coming to take pictures of the wrecked pier."

'The pier's the heartbeat of the town'

Graham Board, 64, has worked as a meet-and-greeter at the pier since it was rebuilt. He recalls seeing the smoke from his house.

"It was a real gut reaction. It was a really sad moment for this town. When it went up in flames we thought that was it.

"We didn't think it would be rebuilt as quickly and I do think the new pier has changed the town.

He praised it for becoming "the focal point" and "heartbeat" of the town, hosting year-round events with music in the evenings, bands and performers.

'It won't ever be the same as the old one'

For five decades, this group has been travelling to Weston-super-Mare from the Forest of Dean - 50 miles (80km) away - for an annual reunion.

Claire Smith, 62, (pictured third from left) said: "We were really sad to hear the pier had burnt down as it's part of the town's heritage.

"They've made it look nice but it won't ever be the same as the old one. It is good for the town it reopened.

"We love the atmosphere and walking along the promenade. We've been coming to Weston since we were little and it is an annual outing for us."

'It wouldn't feel like the seaside without the pier'

Jade Sheriff, 32, has been visiting Weston-super-Mare with her mother Gwyn, all her life.

On this occasion she travelled from home, 90 miles (145km) away in Bromsgrove, Worcestershire, with daughter Ellie-May, 14, and nephew Gabriel Rebeiz, five.

"We've been coming here for 30-odd years and we've had some great family days out. It is perfect for the family," she said.

"It was really sad when the pier burnt down but it is still great here. It wouldn't feel like the seaside without the pier."

Her mother added: "I did prefer the old pier as it was part of seaside history. I don't like that they charge you to get on the new one but I'm glad they replaced it. Seaside towns need a pier. It's part of it."

'It has really improved nightlife in the town'

Matthew Sexton, 30, has lived in the town all his life and now works at the Weston Beach Cafe beside the pier.

When it caught fire in 2008 he was at a pub near Lympsham, five miles away.

"You could see the fire from there and it was terrible," he said.

"There was a big black plume of smoke - I thought it was an industrial fire but when I got closer I realised it was the pier. It was crazy.

"I think it's good they have redeveloped the pier but I don't like the fact there's turnstiles to get onto it - you used to be able to walk around it.

"It has really improved nightlife in the town and there's lots on in the evenings now."

