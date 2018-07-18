Image caption Joseph Jennings was found with stab wounds in a block of flats in Great Western Terrace

A man has been charged with murder after a man was found stabbed to death in a block of flats.

Joseph Jennings, 33, was found with stab wounds in the stairwell of a building in Great Western Terrace, Yeovil, on Saturday night.

Kristian William Bailey, 27, of Yeovil, remains in custody and will appear before Yeovil magistrates on Thursday.

Avon and Somerset Police said two other men who were also arrested have been released without charge.