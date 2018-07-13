Image copyright Avon and Somerset Police / Google Image caption The charges relate to an incident on Regent Street in Weston-super-Mare on Wednesday night

A man has been charged with punching a police horse and assaulting an officer following England's World Cup defeat.

Scott Spurling is accused of assaulting an officer, assault by beating and causing unnecessary suffering to a protected animal in Weston-super-Mare, Somerset, on Wednesday night.

The 23-year-old, from the town, is due to appear before North Somerset magistrates on 1 August.

Police said both the officer and the horse, Quantock, had since recovered.

England lost 2-1 to Croatia in the World Cup semi-final in Moscow on Wednesday.