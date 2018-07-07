Image copyright PA/Flax Bourton Primary School Image caption All the 576 players in the official album - including Harry Kane created by Lenny aged six - have been drawn by pupils at Flax Bourton Primary School

A primary school in Somerset has completed its own version of the classic Panini World Cup sticker book.

All the 576 players in the official album have been drawn by pupils at the Flax Bourton Primary School.

The "Flaxini" World Cup Album is being auctioned online to raise money for two bowel cancer charities - the Bobby Moore Trust and Above and Beyond.

Josh Brown, a parent at the school, said: "It's a thing of beauty and we're hoping it will find a welcome home."

Created by everyone from the head teacher to reception class pupils, the A3 album is split into team pages with facts about each country such as: "In Switzerland it is illegal to own just one guinea pig".

The 72-page album sticker book includes a fact the children have learnt about the country

Eric Dier immortalised by Sam aged five

Jordan Henderson captured by Harry aged six

The 72-page album sticker book also includes a number of "World Cup selfies" drawn by celebrities.

Kevin Keegan, aged 67, along with Eddie "The Eagle" Edwards, aged 54, are among the contributors as well as Sir Ranulph Fiennes, Bill Turnbull, Kerry Katona and Giles Brandreth.

Mr Brown, said: "It's got all the kids drawings in but it's a little bit of fun and hopefully it will puts smiles on faces."