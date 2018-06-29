Image copyright Chris Gunns/Geograph Image caption The Onion Collective hopes the plans will bring 100,000 more visitors to Watchet

A £6m proposal to redevelop a Somerset marina has been given the go-ahead by West Somerset Council.

The Onion Collective aims to build a two-storey gallery, restaurant, workshops and self-catering units at East Quay in Watchet.

Company director, Natalie Griffiths, said: "It will provide a wonderful attraction for visitors to the town."

The group now also hopes to secure a £5m grant from the government's Coastal Community Fund.

'On-going process'

It said the plans will attract 100,000 more visitors to Watchet, thanks to the gallery space for events and a paper mill that will show paper being made by hand.

Ms Griffiths said: "We've been applying already for capital funding to start the build, that's an on-going process and it will take a while.

"The build itself will be just over a year, so we're hoping in the next couple of years we'll get on site."

The plans have secured general local support, although boat owners objected as they would lose car parking space and self-catering facilities.

The planning application has since been changed to add more space for car parking.

West Somerset Railway's concerns about pedestrians using the level crossing were resolved by the addition of safety gates to restrict access.

The new proposals follow Urban Splash's plan to build apartments in Watchet, which were strongly opposed by the local community.

A BBC Freedom of Information request found Urban Splash's proposals cost West Somerset Council £150,000 without them ever going ahead.

West Somerset Council eventually abandoned the Urban Splash proposals in 2014.