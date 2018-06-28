Image copyright Avon and Somerset Police Image caption Christopher Harris was speeding and three times over the drink drive limit when he drove into girlfriend Laura Biss on 20 January

A man who killed his girlfriend by driving into her when he was three times over the drink-drive limit has been jailed for seven-and-a-half years.

Christopher Harris, 35, hit Laura Biss while driving his van in Burnham Road, Highbridge, Somerset, in the early hours of 20 January.

Bristol Crown Court heard Harris, of no fixed address, drove away from the scene leaving Ms Biss fatally injured.

He admitted causing death by dangerous driving.

The court heard that on the night of the accident, the couple had been drinking in Vinnie's Bar in Burnham-on-Sea, where Ms Biss, who was an artist, worked part-time.

Ms Biss, 34, later set off on the two-mile journey to her home on foot.

Failed to stop

Even though Harris had been challenged about driving by people in the bar, the father-of-three later set off in his van.

CCTV cameras showed Ms Biss walking down Burnham Road at 02:05 GMT, with Harris's van seen on the same stretch a few minutes later when the crash happened.

Prosecuting, Adam Vaitilingam QC said Harris failed to stop when he must have been aware that there had been a collision.

Ms Biss's body was discovered by a cyclist. A post-mortem examination found she had suffered leg injuries and a fatal head injury.

The road had a speed limit of 30mph and an analysis showed Harris was driving between 38 and 41mph before he hit his girlfriend, and 41 to 48mph afterwards.

Image copyright Avon and Somerset Police Image caption Laura Biss was found on Burnham Road in Highbridge, Somerset, in the early hours of 20 January

A blood alcohol test found he had about 268mg of alcohol in 100ml of blood. The drink drive limit is 80mg.

Harris was initially charged with Ms Biss's murder, which he denied. This was accepted after a police collision report found it was unlikely to have been a deliberate act.

Jailing Harris, Judge Peter Blair QC told him Ms Biss's life was "brought to a terrible and sudden end due to your dangerous driving".