Radstock stabbing: Man charged with murder

  • 22 June 2018
Huish Court, Radstock
Image caption Forensics officers have spent almost a week at the property in Radstock

A man has been charged with murder after another was fatally stabbed during an assault in Somerset.

Philip Jones, 50, was found by officers at a property in Huish Court, Radstock, on Saturday.

He died at the scene and a post-mortem examination later concluded he had been stabbed multiple times.

Meshach Caven-Thompson, 32, of Abbey Church Yard, Bath, has been charged over his death.

He will appear before magistrates in Bath later.

Five other people have been arrested during the investigation.

Three men - aged 38, 35 and 33 - have been released under investigation, a 28-year-old woman has been released on police bail and another man, 23, has been released with no further action.

