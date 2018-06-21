Somerset

Radstock murder victim named as Philip Jones

  • 21 June 2018
Huish Court, Radstock
Image caption Six arrests have been made as part of the murder investigation

A man who died following an assault in Somerset has been named by police.

Philip Jones, 50, was found fatally injured by officers at a property in Huish Court, Radstock, at 02:30 BST on Saturday.

Mr Jones's family were said to be "shocked and saddened by their sudden loss". Police have appealed for privacy on their behalf.

A murder investigation is under way and six people have been arrested. Two people are still in custody.

Three men and a woman have been released under investigation.

"A scene is still in place at the address while forensic investigators carry out their work," said a force spokeswoman.
Image caption Forensics officers are still investigating the property

Related Topics

More on this story

Related Internet links

The BBC is not responsible for the content of external Internet sites