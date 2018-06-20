Double yellow lines painted around pothole
Residents have slammed a "lazy" council which painted yellow lines around a pothole instead of repairing it.
The new road markings appear to have been carefully painted around the edge of the 4ft (1.2m) long kerbside crater in Frenchay Road, Weston-super-Mare.
Locals accused red-faced North Somerset Council of "incompetence" and "pure laziness", and expressed disbelief at the hole being left untouched.
"We can't defend this. We got this one wrong," a spokesman said.
"We'll repair the road surface and will follow up afterwards to reinstate the road markings - correctly this time," he added.
Posting on the council's Facebook page, Daniel Devey said they "didn't make a mistake" and it was "just pure laziness and incompetence" while Allan Squire said it was a "lack of common sense".
The authority said the issue would be raised with key team members "to prevent it from happening again".