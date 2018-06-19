Fifth man arrested in Radstock murder probe
- 19 June 2018
A fifth man has been arrested on suspicion of murder in connection with a death at a house in Somerset.
Officers were called to reports of an assault at Huish Court in Radstock at around 02:30 BST on Saturday.
Avon and Somerset Police said a man, who has not yet been formally identified, had serious injuries and died at the scene.
Three men arrested at the weekend have been released under investigation. A fourth remains in police custody.