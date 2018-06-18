Image copyright georgefredericwatts.org Image caption A total of 15 paintings were stolen, including Endymion by George Frederic Watts, with an estimated value of £700,000

A multimillion-pound raid at the mansion of the Bulmers cider family was an "extraordinary operation", a court has heard.

Paintings and antiques with an estimated value of £2.5m were stolen from Esmond and Susie Bulmers' home in Bruton, Somerset, in 2009.

Eleven men are on trial at Bristol Crown Court for alleged involvement in the theft. All 11 deny the charges.

A total of 15 paintings were stolen along with £1m of antique jewellery.

Mr Bulmer told the jury that he was on holiday in Barbados when burglars broke into his home and tied up his house-sitter.

Image caption The court heard two of the accused were builders working at the mansion

A large safe weighing more than 360 lbs and containing about £400,000 in jewellery was also taken during the burglary.

Mr Bulmer said it was "beyond comprehension" that the safe could be moved and that this was an "extraordinary operation".

He described the burglary as "a gross intrusion" and said the paintings were "like a scrapbook", and that he could "link paintings to an event in his life".

During the time of the burglary, extensive building work was being undertaken at the mansion.

Three men are charged with burglary, two of whom were working on the site at the time.

The other men in the trial are charged with handling stolen goods, conspiracy to defraud and perverting the course of justice.

All but one of the paintings stolen during the burglary, which included Endymion by 19th Century painter George Frederic Watts, have since been recovered.

The trial continues.

The defendants: