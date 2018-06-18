Somerset

Fourth person arrested in Radstock murder probe

  • 18 June 2018
Huish Court, Radstock
Image caption Police were called to the property in Radstock in the early hours of Saturday

A fourth person has been arrested on suspicion of murder after a man was found dead at a property in Somerset.

Officers were called to Huish Court in Radstock at around 02:30 BST on Saturday following reports of an assault.

Avon and Somerset Police said the man, who has not yet been identified, had serious injuries and died at the scene.

Three other men arrested over the weekend remain in police custody.
Image caption A murder investigation has begun after a man died at a property in Huish Court

