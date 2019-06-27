Image copyright Avon and Somerset Police Image caption Connor Jarvis was trekking alone in the Atlas Mountains when he went missing

The parents of a teenager whose body was found on a mountain in Morocco say UK police were "of no real help".

Connor Jarvis, 19, was trekking alone in the Atlas Mountains in 2016 when he went missing. A week later his body was found in a ravine on Mount Toubkal.

An inquest has concluded he died from head injuries sustained in a fall.

In a statement, John and Sian Jarvis said UK police had no jurisdiction and were "no real help". Avon and Somerset Police said it had "provided support".

The teenager, from Timsbury, near Bath, had gone to Morocco in May 2016 to go trekking, Avon Coroner's Court heard.

But after he failed to catch his flight home from Marrakech, searches were carried out and his body was recovered on 5 June.

'Unbearable desperation'

In a statement following the inquest, Mr and Mrs Jarvis described the "complete frustration, helplessness" and "unbearable desperation" they felt after their son went missing.

"Having listened to the plight of other parents whose children have gone missing abroad, we know that we are not alone in feeling this way," they said.

"The UK police were of no real help in our case as they have no jurisdiction.

"Indeed, one of the consequences of reporting the matter to the police was that our established communication lines which we had set up with the British Embassy in Rabat were cut off and we then had to face agonising waits for updates from our local police."

A spokeswoman for Avon and Somerset Police, said the force had provided support to Mr and Mrs Jarvis through a family liaison officer.

"Avon and Somerset Police sent two officers to Morocco to assist police there with their inquiries," she said.

"The release of information from any ongoing police investigation can be slower than anxious families would wish as officers try to ensure they're passing on verified facts."