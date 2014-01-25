Image copyright Google Image caption The man was in Sunningdale Road when he was approached by two men

A man in a wheelchair was slashed in the face before having his phone and cash stolen, police have said.

The 45-year-old man had just left his home and was in Sunningdale Road in Worle, near Weston-super-Mare, when he was approached by two men.

Avon and Somerset Police said the men approached him from behind with a small blade before robbing him and running off at about 10:40 GMT on Friday.

Det Sgt Glyn Edwards said: "This is a particularly heinous crime."

"We are committed to tracking down the people responsible for this," he added.

"I would urge anyone who knows who was involved, or who saw anyone acting suspiciously in the area of St Mark's School or Ebdon Road around the time of the incident, to call us as soon as possible."

The mobile phone was found discarded a short time later.