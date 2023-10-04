Zigzag markings outside schools reviewed in Shropshire
A council is to review yellow zigzag markings outside schools after "a large number" of complaints about irresponsible parking.
Objections centred around parents parking on and blocking the zigzag areas, Shropshire Council said.
The review would ensure road markings complied with the law so parking could be enforced, the authority added.
"[It] will help to ensure safety of pupils outside school gates," said Councillor Kirstie Hurst-Knight.
Traffic regulation orders would be placed outside the county's schools once the review was completed, the cabinet member for children and education added.
"People [will be] issued with fixed penalty notices if they don't comply," Ms Hurst-Knight said.
Yellow zigzag markings are used outside schools, hospitals and emergency service stations to indicate where stopping or waiting is prohibited.
The highway code states motorists must not stop in these areas, even if picking up or dropping off passengers.
The council's engineering and environmental contractor WSP will carry out the review on behalf of the authority in the coming weeks.
