Crews tackle large fire at Bridgnorth recycling plant
Firefighters have been tackling a large fire at a recycling plant on an industrial estate in Shropshire.
A fire started inside a building on Knowle Sands Industrial estate in Bridgnorth at about 05:30 BST, Shropshire Fire and Rescue Service said.
It contained about 40 tonnes of waste with about half of that catching fire.
Three fire engines were sent to the scene and nearby residents are advised to keep widows shut due to the smoke.
There have been no reports of any injuries and crews have been able to start extinguishing the fire, the fire service added.
