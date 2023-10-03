Plans to turn care home into flats for homeless set for approval
Plans to turn a former care home into supported housing for homeless people are set to be approved.
Coton Hill House in Shrewsbury, which is currently vacant, would be turned into 25 self-contained flats.
The proposals by Shropshire Council have been recommended for authorization at a meeting next week.
More than 250 residents have objected to the plans due to concerns of anti-social behaviour which they said would make them feel unsafe.
Meanwhile, 12 people have supported the plans alongside the charity The Ark.
'Not a hostel'
The scheme aims to help people move on to fully independent living and reduce the authority's reliance on B&Bs.
A planning report said the project would help "address the current shortage of this type of accommodation in Shrewsbury".
Shropshire Council argued that the new scheme would be different and would not be a "hostel or homeless shelter for rough sleepers".
