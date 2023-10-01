Teen dies as Range Rover and motorbikes crash in Shropshire
A teenager died when his motorcycle and several others crashed with a Range Rover in Shropshire.
The 17-year-old died at the scene on the A458 between Rowton and Cardeston Park, near Shrewsbury, just after midnight on Sunday.
Another motorcyclist suffered serious injuries in the collision with the grey Range Rover.
The force has appealed for dashcam footage from the area at the time to help their investigations.
