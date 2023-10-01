Concern as thousands of teens in Telford try vapes
Concerns have been raised after figures show thousands of teenagers have tried vapes.
Telford & Wrekin Council said more than 1,900 11 to 17-year-olds in the borough, were estimated to have experimented with vaping in 2023.
Under the law, the sale of nicotine products to people under 18 is banned.
Councillors are also urging the government for stronger legislation to help reduce the accessibility of vapes.
The local authority said it had joined with partners to tackle the issue, and get messages out about the laws on e-cigarettes.
It has estimated 600 11 to 17-year-olds in Telford and Wrekin vape every day.
Councillor Kelly Middleton said: "It's really concerning that the number of young people vaping has risen significantly in our borough over the past years, as well as nationally.
"As a council, we are doing all we can, together with local partners, to bring these numbers down."
It said it was supporting schools to educate children, and would take taking legal action against anyone selling vaping products to under 18s.
