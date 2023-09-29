Park group among Shropshire community heroes honoured
- Published
A community group who took their fight to save their local park to the Supreme Court has been recognised for their efforts.
Greenfields Community Group were among seven winners at the BBC Radio Shropshire's Make a Difference awards.
The group fought to save their local park from being sold off to developers and won their appeal in March.
Michelle Chetta, who collected the award said it was "massive" to be recognised.
She said the members had spent seven years battling to protect the land from being developed into 15 homes and were handed the Community Group award.
"There are so many people there who live in the area, in the community, who go to the local school, planted trees there," Ms Chetta said.
"So the thought of that being taken away and being built on... and losing that land... was really quite frightening."
Speaking earlier in the year, the not-for-profit Good Law Project said the court decision could have far-reaching repercussions for the sale of other green spaces in the future.
The community group are now helping others around the country who want to protect their own green spaces which have been earmarked for development, Ms Chetta said.
Friday's awards were presented at the event held at The Anstice Memorial Hall in Madeley and shone a light on the everyday, unsung heroes who go that extra mile for others in their own community.
BBC Make a Difference was set up at the start of the first lockdown in March 2020 to help those needing support.
Winners are chosen by a panel of local judges, including former world champion boxer Richie Woodhall, TV chef Marcus Bean and Paralympian Mickey Bushell MBE.
Other winners included Darren Hassall, who helps to run Donnington and Muxton Youth Club.
He picked up this year's Volunteer Award after tirelessly working to get funding to put on activities and trips for the youngsters who use the service.
He dedicated his award to the children he works with, adding that winning felt "amazing".
Meresiders' Meerkats football team won the Fundraiser Award after their girls under 12s team raised more than £21,000 when a team member's dad fell terminally ill - ensuring the family could spend time together.
While the Carer Award went to Samantha Phipps, from Telford, whose daughter Candice said she "always had to share" her mum with the people she cared for during a career in social work.
Ms Phipps, said she was "so proud" to win.
Martin Davies from Melverley said he was "humbled" to have won the Great Neighbour Award, for his work using his boat to get people out of the village in times of flood.
He also delivers food and prescriptions, transports people around and even rescues animals, as well as running the village flooding WhatsApp group.
Helen Beevers and the Bridgnorth Community Gardeners picked up the Green Award, for their work improving the environment where they live.
And the Together Award went to Val Edgley and Liz Bickford-Smith for their work running The Hub community centre in Newport.
The centre begun as a Funky Friday disco for youngsters with learning disabilities, and now supports all sorts of activities from craft cafes and toddler groups to wellbeing sessions.
Rhidian Jones, Editor at BBC Radio Shropshire, said: "At BBC Radio Shropshire we love to celebrate the fantastic things that go on in our wonderful county.
"Our Make A Difference winners care about people around them and where they live. It's an honour to acknowledge their energy and hard work."
