Surgeon's art collection up for auction in Shropshire
- Published
A surgeon's collection of more than 350 paintings, prints and sculptures is set to go under the hammer.
The items belonged to Magdi Latif Obeid and are to be auctioned by Halls Fine Art.
They include works by Charles Frederick Tunnicliffe, Willem Sternberg de Beer, Hercules Brabazon Brabazon, George Clare, William Leighton Leitch, John Henry Henshall and Frank Wooton.
Halls said the collection "exemplifies Mr Obeid's profound love of art".
Mr Obeid, who died in 2021, was a consultant general and vascular surgeon from the West Midlands and began collecting art in the 1980s.
He contributed works to exhibitions at institutions including the Barber Institute of Fine Art and the Birmingham Museum and Art Gallery.
"The scale and diversity of the collection exemplifies Mr Obeid's profound love of art, which defined his collecting journey," said Abigail Molenaar, art specialist at Halls.
"It is always such a pleasure to handle a collection like this, one that has been put together from a sheer love of art and of collecting.
"Mr Obeid was a person who bought what he liked, sought out artists that he admired and brought together a really diverse and impressive collection."
Interested buyers can view the collection at Halls Fine Art on 12 and 13 October before it is sold in two timed, online auctions from 29 September to 17 October and as part of a modern and contemporary art auction running from 13 to 31 October.
