Landlord's delight at Mortimer and Whitehouse pub visit

Mike Arnold and Paul WhitehouseMike Arnold
Mike Arnold - pictured with Paul Whitehouse - said it was a "shock" to be asked to take part
A pub landlord has said it was "brilliant" to be featured in the Mortimer and Whitehouse: Gone Fishing series.

In the latest episode, comedians Bob Mortimer and Paul Whitehouse fished for crucian carp at a lake in Shropshire.

They were also seen stopping for a drink at the Fox and Hounds in Cheswardine, which Mortimer described as a "proper pub".

Mike Arnold said it was a "shock" to be asked to take part.

Mr Arnold, whose family have had the pub for more than 20 years, added: "We had an email from the film crew and got asked to do it and I thought it was a bit of a hoax really.

"I didn't really know what to say to them."

Bob Mortimer described the Fox and Hounds as a "proper pub"

Filming, Mr Arnold said, took place in September last year.

"We kind of obviously wanted to put it all over social media that we had met Bob and Paul, but we had to keep it quiet until this time," he explained.

He said the response to the programme, shown on Sunday, had been "brilliant" - with lots of people commenting they wished they were in the pub at the time.

"We are a very welcoming pub... I think it will do good for the pub," he said.

The landlord's partner Tara Lee and daughter Lacey Arnold also met the stars of the show

