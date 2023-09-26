TV role puts spotlight on Shrewsbury guide dog carer's work
- Published
A woman whose golden retriever had a litter of guide dog puppies said she hoped she could help more people with sight loss "live an independent life".
Kath Saunders and her family appeared on Channel 5's Puppy School for Guide Dogs alongside new mum Ela.
The programme features the progress of guide dogs in training and the people who depend on them.
Ms Saunders, of Shrewsbury, said she wanted her TV appearance to inform other people of what was involved.
Some blind people have had long waits for guide dogs because of a shortage. The Guide Dogs charity said the animals' availability and training was hit by the Covid-19 pandemic.
Ms Saunders told BBC Radio Shropshire the family decided to get involved with the charity's work following a camping trip with a friend.
"She brought her two dogs along and I was like 'wow, your dogs are amazing, how did you train them so well, how are they so beautifully behaved'?"
"And it turns out they were also guide dog mums and so [my family and I] had a bit of a chat and decided that that's what we wanted to do as well."
Ms Saunders said Ela was assessed aged about one and deemed to be the "crème de la crème" as a potential mother to future guide dogs.
"They are looking for temperament, how calm they are, how easy they are to work; they really are looking for the best possible dogs there are," she said of the charity's process.
Ela, who has just turned six, has had two litters under the programme and may have another, if considered healthy enough.
The Guide Dogs charity said three pups in Ela's first litter, born in lockdown, had gone on to qualify as guide dogs.
Ms Saunders said monitoring the puppies in their early days was rewarding.
"Ela does all of the work," she explained. "We don't have to do anything other than feed and look after her."
After three weeks, they are then weaned and "hit their really cute stage".
She added: "[Ela] had seven puppies this time - potentially seven more people can get out in the world and live an independent life. It's really amazing."
