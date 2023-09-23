Shrewsbury death: Police seek person who noticed unresponsive man

The man was found on Penfold in Shrewsbury and died later in hospital, police said
By Andrew Dawkins
A member of the public who raised concerns about a man who died after being found unresponsive could be a "key witness", police have said.

The 43-year-old was found near shops on Pensfold, Shrewsbury, on Thursday afternoon and died later in hospital.

West Mercia Police said it wanted to speak to the person who stopped a passer-by, who had first aid experience, and asked them to help.

Det Insp Richard Davies said the person was being treated "as a key witness".

