Coalbrookdale museum hosts 'Fashion Through The Ages' catwalk
- Published
A Shropshire museum is hosting a fashion show highlighting the area's rich history, to coincide with fashion week around the world.
Enginuity, in Coalbrookdale, will put on their final show of Fashion Through The Ages at 19:00 BST.
Models will be dressed in 40 replica costumes representing fashions from 1750 to 1970; including dressed as Quakers and coal merchants.
The audience will also learn how the costumes were made.
"We think the show will delight fashionistas and sewers as much as history buffs and technical specialists," Alison Phillips, from the Ironbridge Gorge Museum Trust, said.
The 2022 Great British Sewing Bee contestant Richy Wedge, from Shrewsbury, has also walked the runway.
"The show is a great way to celebrate the different styles that have made fashion history, in the historic setting of Coalbrookdale," he said.
Students at Telford College have designed different costumes for the show, with the winning item being displayed as the final piece.
