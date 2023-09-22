Shrewsbury 'sunflower man' hopes to win with giant pumpkin
A man who made headlines when he had to build scaffolding around his giant sunflower is making one more bid for glory before he leaves the country.
Andrew Florendine from Shrewsbury, Shropshire, is taking a 700lb (317kg) pumpkin to the Malvern Autumn Show.
He hopes to win a prize with his giant gourd, which became "an obsession".
But whatever happens it will be a one-way trip for his potential prized pumpkin as he is emigrating to New Zealand.
"Taking the pumpkin down to Malvern is a bit of a task, even though it is a local show, so its a one-way journey for the pumpkin," he said.
"It might end up with the pigs."
In August a sunflower in his garden grew to 20 feet (6.10m) tall and scaffolding became necessary to protect it from the wind.
He said he got involved in his latest challenge following a friendly pumpkin-growing competition with his daughters and he then enlisted the help of a "secret weapon" - his father, a retired agronomist.
Malvern Autumn Show lasts three days and takes place at the Three Counties Showground.
As well as growing competitions there will be exhibitors, trade stalls and guest-speakers.
His daughters plan to exhibit their giant sunflower heads and Mr Florendine said the whole family would be there on Sunday to say goodbye to their pumpkin.