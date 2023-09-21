Ironbridge Gorge road to close for work to halt landslips
- Published
A major route into the Ironbridge Gorge World Heritage Site is set to close for six months.
Jigger's Bank in Coalbrookdale has been vulnerable to landslips and will be closed for 26 weeks to allow for repairs.
Telford & Wrekin Council said "due to the area's geology", movement of the road's foundations means essential repair is now needed.
It said the work will ensure the key road safe for years to come.
Much of the work, the council said, will not be visible to the public and will include the removal of sections of wall, installation of support rock anchors and stabilisation and repair of several brick arches at the base.
"Jigger's Bank is a historical route into the gorge - originally constructed as a single lane tramway in the 1700s and then widened," said Councillor Lee Carter.
A team of engineers have had to find the right solution for the "complex" road's maintenance, he added.
Follow BBC West Midlands on Facebook, Twitter and Instagram. Send your story ideas to: newsonline.westmidlands@bbc.co.uk