Part of M54 closed in Shropshire after lorry fire
- Published
A stretch of the M54 in Shropshire has been closed due to a lorry fire.
The vehicle's almost full tank of diesel ruptured and spilled across both westbound lanes between junction 3 for Cosford and junction 4 for Shifnal.
The carriageway needs to be resurfaced to ensure it is safe, National Highways said.
Fans going to Shrewsbury Town's EFL Trophy home game against Brighton's under-21 side at 19:00 BST have been asked to plan journeys accordingly.
National Highways' emergency response teams treated the carriageway following the fire at 08:30 using a high-pressure cleaning method, which enabled lane two to be temporarily reopened to carefully release trapped traffic.
But the whole carriageway was "so badly damaged" it needs to be resurfaced, the agency said.
It added the road will remain closed for the rest of the day and into the evening.
